2019-11-18Landscape, Travel 3 Comments Die Vennbahn Fern in the Sun BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
tolles Bild, super! Did you take all these during one long trip or do you just keep going again and again? Anyway, I have to visit the Vennbahn sooner or later… 😉
😃 Thanks! The were all taken in our 3 week holiday in June. We stayed in a small bungalow somewhere near Stavelot. With car and bikes on the bike-carrier we ‘explored’ the Vennbahn and it’s surroundings. Great trip. 👍✋
Oh, light.