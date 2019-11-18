3 comments

  1. tolles Bild, super! Did you take all these during one long trip or do you just keep going again and again? Anyway, I have to visit the Vennbahn sooner or later… 😉

    Reply ↓

    • 😃 Thanks! The were all taken in our 3 week holiday in June. We stayed in a small bungalow somewhere near Stavelot. With car and bikes on the bike-carrier we ‘explored’ the Vennbahn and it’s surroundings. Great trip. 👍✋

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: