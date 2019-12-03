2019-12-03Outside, Travel, Trees 10 Comments Die Vennbahn Life goes on (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Natureza restaurando-se em torno do resquício de árvore.
Muito belo!
Obrigada (if I remember well..) 👍✋
Wow.
And the effect of those tiny white flowers…
Thanks Caroline! ✋
How pretty! That’s lovely, Harrie 🙂
Thanks! 👍✋
As you might guess, I find this very appealing. And those are blackberry flowers, aren’t they?
😃 Thanks and I don’t have much knowledge about what I shoot.. 😉👍✋
Mooie symboliek van vergaan en herleven in deze foto
Dank je Dirk! 👍✋