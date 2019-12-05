2019-12-05Outside, Travel 6 Comments Die Vennbahn Under water Leaves (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related BelgiumfotografiephotographySONY A7rIIStavelotZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
I want to say nothing sometimes, just kind of shut up you know.
But I am so often touched by what you capture, I can’t help it. ;o)
And this one moves me in a particular way.
Have a great end of day, Harrie.
Thanks Caroline! Feel free to say what you want to say; and when you don’t say something I will assume you’re speechless.. 😃👍✋
‘Sounds good.😃👍✋
😃 Enjoy your day! ✋
Op naar de abstracte wereld !
Maar natuurlijk!! 😃👍✋