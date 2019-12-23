2019-12-23Nature, Outside 12 Comments The Waiting of the Crows The Waiting of the Crows (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Den HaagfotografiephotographySONY 90/F2.8 MacroSONY A7rII
Lovely image and title description.
Thanks Don! 👍✋
Ooh, wonderful and edgy! Well captured 🙂
I saw Hitchcock’s Birds when I was quite young; always pops up at moments like this… I’m not scared or something, but biking along them is just slightly different. Thanks 😃✋
I saw that film when very young too – it has haunted me ever since 🙂 Love birds but completely and utterly phobic of them.
I can imagine the feeling of biking alongside them – their beady eyes boring into you and their beaks ready to peck 🙂 🙂
A crow in any shot is a “great shot”. Crows rock the town.
Did I ever tell you how much I enjoy your pictures? I guess I did. ;o)
Let me add this : I often feel like, had I been there, I might have taken the same.
It’s a matter of poetry maybe.
Thank you, Harrie. For being there.
You make me blush, Caroline.. 🙄 Thanks for being here.. 👍✋
Helemaal in de dreigende sfeer van ‘The Birds’ , geregisseerd door Hitchcock
Ja! 😃✋