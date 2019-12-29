2019-12-29Narratives, Outside 7 Comments Christmas Memories prt5 Christmas Memories prt5 looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Den HaagfotografieNetherlandsNikon D700photographyZeiss Planar 50mm. F2
Je kan je veel indenken…. Mijmeringen
Mooi.. 👍✋
I love winter night lights … have a fun night! ☺️
Yes, and these were fabulous… 👍✋
I see more here as well with long dark nights makes walking much mode fun ☺️
With these lights at your side, darkness is a party..
Fun ☺️💫👍