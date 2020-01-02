Andrei Arsenyevich Tarkovsky

On the 27th of October I went to visit the Andrei Arsenyevich Tarkovsky exhibition in EYE, Amsterdam. Andrei Tarkovsky (4 April 1932–29 December 1986) is one of my favorite filmmakers. “He is widely considered one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema, and one of Russia’s most influential filmmakers. His films explored spiritual and metaphysical themes, and are noted for their slow pacing and long takes, dreamlike visual imagery, and preoccupation with nature and memory” (WiKi).

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)