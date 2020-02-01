2020-02-01Architecture 5 Comments EYE Outside prt6 EYE Outside prt6 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related AmsterdamEYEfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
That was a hugh sombrero, on top of the highest building 😉 Sorry, I just couldn’t resist pionting that out. But it is a lovley shot and you know I’m all in for these kind of heavy black/white ones.
That’s one of the most ugly buildings we have in the Netherlands; makes EYE even look better.. 😃✋
Hahaha!!
Ik hou van het sombere donker in deze foto
Ja, en die witte vorm staat centraal.. 👍✋