5 comments
  1. Lena said:

    That was a hugh sombrero, on top of the highest building 😉 Sorry, I just couldn’t resist pionting that out. But it is a lovley shot and you know I’m all in for these kind of heavy black/white ones.

    Reply ↓

    • That’s one of the most ugly buildings we have in the Netherlands; makes EYE even look better.. 😃✋

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: