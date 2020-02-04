2020-02-04Abstracts 10 Comments Very small Piece of Radio Kootwijk Very small Piece of Radio Kootwijk (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
“All in all… it’s just another brick in the wall” 🙂 But you’ve captured it so well, it could not have been easy.
Well, I wanted to find out if the difference between a sharp and an unsharp texture could make the space between them ‘feelable’… I think it does. 🙂
Yes it really does!
Once again, very good – this is a good series! Very well seen images. 🙂
I guess I like small.
Beautiful.
Hier zou je een super lens met opening van f0,8 moeten hebben
