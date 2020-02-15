2020-02-15Nature 9 Comments ‘All together now’, top view. ‘All together now’, top view. (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Like a little community in it self with socializations of groups of people. Love the rich green moss.
Thanks Lena! ✋
It’s like living on a Yellow Submarine.
😃👍✋
Amazing textures.
👍✋
Wonderful shot, Harri.
Thanks Ken! 👍✋
Uit dit standpunt gezien, is het net een verzameling ballons !