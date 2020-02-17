2020-02-17Nature 4 Comments Anaconda Anaconda (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
That was a very rare anaconda 🙂 great angle and a very “close” image.
😃 Thanks Lena; don’t think I would have taken the shot if it was a real one… 😓✋
Er is veel verschil tussen “iets zien” en “kijken”…
Deze anaconda heb je heel goed gezien !
Mooi gezegd! Dank je Dirk. 👍✋