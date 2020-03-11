2020-03-11Outside 9 Comments ‘Rood met witte stippen..’ ‘Rood met witte stippen..’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Ce champignon ne m’inspire pas confiance! 🙂
Fortement toxique; vous allez en avoir des hallucinations; ou mort …. 😓
Nice capture!
Merci Caroline. ✋
It looks delicious, unfortunately 🙂
😂✋
Een prachtige close-up !
Een recente foto ?
Dank je Dirk; deze is van afgelopen oktober. ✋
Always wonderful to see. Great shot 🙂