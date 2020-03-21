2020-03-21Outside, Trees 4 Comments When Life gets too Heavy | prt61 When Life gets too Heavy | prt61 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
This was a really interesting photo, it made me follow the branches around in the image. Quite different from most pictures I’ve seen, great work!
Interesting. There are more having a hard time right now.
Conversation on a pillow of green.
😃👍✋