2020-03-23
Outside, Trees
When Life gets too Heavy | prt63
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
The extinction documented.
This one is still fighting it..
Orange is the new black.
…
My brain, again.
Haven’t even seen the series.
Me neither.. Thanks Caroline! ✋
The dragon…..
😃 Yes; this one had an agressive attitude.. 👍✋
Wow, that was a scary one, not someone you would like to meat alone without a sword 🙂
Glad I survived with only a camera! 😃✋
Het doet me denken aan een aanvallende pterodactylus !
Kan ik me voorstellen, Dirk! 😃✋