2020-03-25

And then, suddenly, things are slipping away…

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Yes, Harrie, just now, that’s what it seems like.
Unfortunately.. but we will have to live life in all it’s aspects. All the best Amigo! 🍻✋
All the best to you too, my friend! 🙂
👍🍻✋
We beleven donkere tijden… Je foto is er boenk op !
Dank je Dirk! Die ‘boenk’ heb ik moeten opzoeken; typisch Vlaams. 😃👍✋
Yes it sure does, a really good interpretation of how it feels right now. I am so thankful for living so close to nature where you can still be out for a walk.
Tack Lena! Enjoy your woods; we don’t have real woods anymore.. 😓✋
That is so sad 😥 And I enjoy them very much, our forests.