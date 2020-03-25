9 comments

    • Dank je Dirk! Die ‘boenk’ heb ik moeten opzoeken; typisch Vlaams. 😃👍✋

      Reply ↓
  3. Lena said:

    Yes it sure does, a really good interpretation of how it feels right now. I am so thankful for living so close to nature where you can still be out for a walk.

    Reply ↓

    • Tack Lena! Enjoy your woods; we don’t have real woods anymore.. 😓✋

      Reply ↓
      • Lena said:

        That is so sad 😥 And I enjoy them very much, our forests.

        Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: