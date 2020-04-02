2020-04-02Outside, Trees 8 Comments When Life gets too Heavy | prt66 When Life gets too Heavy | prt66 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Wow! What a stunning tree trunk, and the image almost feels like it has been shot under water. Lovely image.
It was laying on the grass; don’t know how it got there.. I softend it’s surroundings to enhance the feeling of fading away in solitude. And you’re right; it looks like it’s surrounded by thin water.. ✋
Oh I like this, Harrie >>> it looks ragged and ravaged!!! 🙂
Thanks Adrian; yes, this one is heavily marked by life.. 🍻✋
What life does.
And then, a photograph.
Thank you, Harrie.
Somebody’s got to do it… 😂😂😂✋
Het lijkt wel een skelet !
Origineel is dit wel !
Dank je Dirk! 👍✋