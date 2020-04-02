8 comments
  1. Lena said:

    Wow! What a stunning tree trunk, and the image almost feels like it has been shot under water. Lovely image.

    Reply ↓

    • It was laying on the grass; don’t know how it got there.. I softend it’s surroundings to enhance the feeling of fading away in solitude. And you’re right; it looks like it’s surrounded by thin water.. ✋

      Reply ↓

  2. Oh I like this, Harrie >>> it looks ragged and ravaged!!! 🙂

    Reply ↓

    • Thanks Adrian; yes, this one is heavily marked by life.. 🍻✋

      Reply ↓

  3. What life does.
    And then, a photograph.
    Thank you, Harrie.

    Reply ↓

