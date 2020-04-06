2020-04-06Outside, Trees 8 Comments When Life gets too Heavy | prt68 When Life gets too Heavy | prt68 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Good one, Harrie!
Thanks, Jörg!
It took me to the lake for a moment… On a nice morning.
Thanks, Harrie.
😃 Better than staying at home.. ✋
Het is alsof deze stervende houten reus nog eens wil proeven van het leven brengende water !
Mooie dynamiek in het perspectief.
👍😃✋
Another piece of art from you, and so nice with the water in the background.
😃 Thanks Lena! ✋