9 comments

  2. Wonderful composition and depth of field control. And very moody lighting. I really love this.

    Reply ↓
  4. Lena said:

    I just love all the light green colours that are waking up now, it is such a hopeful feeling. The backlight togheter with the water and sunny weather is wonderful!

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: