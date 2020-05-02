2020-05-02Abstracts 4 Comments Remains of Graffiti prt42 Remains of Graffiti prt42 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Planar 50mm. F2
I’ve been enjoying your ‘Remains of Graffiti’ series.
Years ago I spent many hours exploring derelict buildings which were full of graffiti and street art murals. I felt rewarded for being curious about a generally hidden world. I soon realised that alongside the community of painters and writers there was also a community of photographers who were out exploring just as I was. I ended up meeting and making friends with lots of really interesting people. It was great to meet the people who work and leave their mark in the shadows and who to most are invisible except for the paint they leave behind. I was inspired to make a series of postcards and posted images on my Postcard Cafe site back in 2010!!! (Who’d have thought I’d still be blogging ten years later?) If you are interested to take a look I’ll leave a link below. Should you visit the page then do click on the thumbnail images to enter the gallery view to see them full size 🙂
Keep up the great work.
Take care and stay safe out there
Best wishes
Mr C
https://postcardcafe.wordpress.com/2010/01/09/community-spirit-postcard-set/
Thanks Mr.C. I have visited the link and left a reply there. Stay safe and have a fine weekend! 👍✋
Van abstract gesproken…
Met klimopblaadjes.. 😃👍✋