2020-05-03 Remains of Graffiti prt43 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Love the colours and shapes here, Harrie! 🙂
Thanks Adrian! The title would have been: ‘Blue suede Shoe’.. 😂🍻✋
🙂 🙂 🙂
A bit sad feeling in this one, it looks like it is crying. It looks so much like a painting of some great artist, but the artist is of coure you who got the right eyes!
Thanks! I frame parts that speak to me and edit them ‘my way’ in LR… but the hard work was done by an unknown individual who sprayed the paint, once upon a time.. ✋