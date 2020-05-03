5 comments
  2. Lena said:

    A bit sad feeling in this one, it looks like it is crying. It looks so much like a painting of some great artist, but the artist is of coure you who got the right eyes!

    • Thanks! I frame parts that speak to me and edit them ‘my way’ in LR… but the hard work was done by an unknown individual who sprayed the paint, once upon a time.. ✋

