2020-05-14 Remains of Graffiti prt54 Remains of Graffiti prt54 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) photographyfotografieDen HaagNetherlandsSONY A7rIIZeiss Planar 50mm. F2
You have captured a cool wall and its graffiti. I like the colour contrast as well as the different shapes and forms.
👍 Thanks Otto. ✋
Wat bezielt die ‘taggers’ vraag ik me dikwijls af…
Die zetten zich af tegen een materialistische maatschappij..