2020-05-17Abstracts 4 Comments Remains of Graffiti prt57 Remains of Graffiti prt57 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Den HaagfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Planar 50mm. F2
I enjoy these abstractions Harrie…the colour palette is lovely ~ smiles Hedy ☺️💫
Thanks Hedy! Red White and Blue… our Dutch colors… 😃✋
Yes ☺️I know…as I’m Dutch.🙋♀️
😂😂 Heb ik iets gemist? of vergeten?… Waarom kletsen we dan Engels… 😉✋