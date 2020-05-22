Dead and Alive

A few days ago I went for a ride on the bike. With a camera around the neck I start to look different and more open to the world around me. On a place where I must have passed ‘a thousand times’.. my attention was drawn by a little row of very old willow trees. Most of them were totally split open, showing there inside out. A man stopped and told me that he had played around these trees when he was a small boy. And he was 70 years old now. May be these trees are almost a hundred years old..

