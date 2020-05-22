Dead and Alive
A few days ago I went for a ride on the bike. With a camera around the neck I start to look different and more open to the world around me. On a place where I must have passed ‘a thousand times’.. my attention was drawn by a little row of very old willow trees. Most of them were totally split open, showing there inside out. A man stopped and told me that he had played around these trees when he was a small boy. And he was 70 years old now. May be these trees are almost a hundred years old..
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
WOW!
What a tree. It looks like a some creatures trying to get out, frozen in time, perhaps by a magician that cast a spell over it all. You can see the agony in the branches/creatures. Absolute stunning!! And of course nice with the story from the old man.
I wish you a great day!
Thanks Lena! Great day for you as well! 😃✋
Wonderful picture of the old tree and the green branches in the background.
Thanks! Amazing that the old tree stil has fresh, green leaves.. 👍✋
Een wilg, die krijg je niet kapot !
Steek 1 tak in de grond en binnen 3 jaar heb je een nieuwe gezonde boom.
Het geheel doet me denken aan de phoenix vogel, die telkens weer uit zijn as herrijst.
En ze worden prachtig oud! 👍✋