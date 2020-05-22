2020-05-22
Outside, Nature
Dead and Alive

A few days ago I went for a ride on the bike. With a camera around the neck I start to look different and more open to the world around me. On a place where I must have passed ‘a thousand times’.. my attention was drawn by a little row of very old willow trees. Most of them were totally split open, showing there inside out. A man stopped and told me that he had played around these trees when he was a small boy. And he was 70 years old now. May be these trees are almost a hundred years old..

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  1. Lena said:

    WOW!
    What a tree. It looks like a some creatures trying to get out, frozen in time, perhaps by a magician that cast a spell over it all. You can see the agony in the branches/creatures. Absolute stunning!! And of course nice with the story from the old man.
    I wish you a great day!

  2. Jag said:

    Wonderful picture of the old tree and the green branches in the background.

    • Thanks! Amazing that the old tree stil has fresh, green leaves.. 👍✋

  3. Een wilg, die krijg je niet kapot !
    Steek 1 tak in de grond en binnen 3 jaar heb je een nieuwe gezonde boom.
    Het geheel doet me denken aan de phoenix vogel, die telkens weer uit zijn as herrijst.

