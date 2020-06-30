5 comments

  1. As if a follow spot was pointing at the star of the bunch.

  2. De wereld zien door zwart/wit is meestal een uitdaging…
    Kan de EVF of het scherm van je camera in puur zwart/wit werken ?

  3. Great still with excellent contrast between light & shade! Awesome pic, Harrie!

  4. Lena said:

    Beautiful natural framing, and the comp is great as always!

