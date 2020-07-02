2020-07-02Outside, Nature 4 Comments White Flowers and the Space in between them White Flowers and the Space in between them (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY 90/F2.8 MacroSONY A7rIIWateringen
Like the title again, Harrie, and its very relevant to this picture and, I think, adds greatly to the picture – beautiful image. 🙂
Thanks my friend! 🍻✋
Very pretty 😍
Thanks Yourcrossings.. 😃✋