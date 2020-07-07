2020-07-07Narratives, Inside 4 Comments ‘Too narrow for Breathing’ L ‘Too narrow for Breathing’ L (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY 90/F2.8 MacroSONY A7rIIWateringen
I like the mysteriousness of this photograph—also the range of tones.
Glasshouse. There is a very thin space in between the glass and the white sunscreen, where plants try to grow, but they won’t live long.. Thanks Linda. ✋
Je slaagt er telkens weer in om een ‘vreemde’ wereld te creëren, een tikkeltje mysterie gekoppeld aan grafische uitspattingen. Ik ben zeker fan !
Dank je Dirk! Zeer gewaardeerd; en wederzijds! 😃✋