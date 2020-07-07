4 comments

  1. I like the mysteriousness of this photograph—also the range of tones.

    Reply ↓

    • Glasshouse. There is a very thin space in between the glass and the white sunscreen, where plants try to grow, but they won’t live long.. Thanks Linda. ✋

      Reply ↓

  2. Je slaagt er telkens weer in om een ‘vreemde’ wereld te creëren, een tikkeltje mysterie gekoppeld aan grafische uitspattingen. Ik ben zeker fan !

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: