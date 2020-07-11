Winterswijk and Around prt1
Holiday 2020.. Because of Corona we booked us a house near Winterswijk in the very East of the Netherlands. We walked, biked and looked around for two weeks there. Coming posts will be from that trip.
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
Have a nice vacation. 🚲⛵️🍦🍺
Thanks Antonia! ✋
Enjoy a corona-free vacation !
Our vacation wil be in MonJardin 🙂
Dank je Dirk! De tekst is niet zo duidelijk; we zijn al weer een week thuis; dit was in juni. Alles gezond verlopen. Goeie vakantie! ✋