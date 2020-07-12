Winterswijk and Around prt2
According to the info, there is merely a ‘coulissenlandschap’, which google translates into ‘wing landscape’.., around Winterswijk. Farms, fields, meadows and little pieces of wood. (And what the f* happened with our editor..)
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
… yeah, clicking on it just takes me to yesterday’s photo… strange…
it’s as if you’d added the URL link of yesterday’s picture to today’s picture…
I hope you figure it out…
Should be better now… Thanks for letting me know!
I thought that’s what you meant when you wrote “what the f* happened with our editor”…
What are those white things?… They look like some sort of strange beehives… But I doubt it…
I have no idea, Caroline.. not for bees. ✋
Voor een Nederlandse boerderij is dit toch wel een rommeltje…
Het was de eerste boerderij die ik op m’n eerste wandeling tegen kwam… en ik had alleen de 18mm. bij me. ✋