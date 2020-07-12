2020-07-12
Outside
Winterswijk and Around prt2

First Farm

According to the info, there is merely a ‘coulissenlandschap’, which google translates into ‘wing landscape’.., around Winterswijk. Farms, fields, meadows and little pieces of wood. (And what the f* happened with our editor..)

(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)

  1. … yeah, clicking on it just takes me to yesterday’s photo… strange…
    it’s as if you’d added the URL link of yesterday’s picture to today’s picture…
    I hope you figure it out…

    Reply ↓

      • I thought that’s what you meant when you wrote “what the f* happened with our editor”…

        Reply ↓

  2. What are those white things?… They look like some sort of strange beehives… But I doubt it…

    Reply ↓

    • Het was de eerste boerderij die ik op m’n eerste wandeling tegen kwam… en ik had alleen de 18mm. bij me. ✋

      Reply ↓

