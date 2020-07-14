2020-07-14Nature, Outside 2 Comments Winterswijk and Around prt4 Winterswijk and Around prt4.1 A little walk in a little wood along a little stream. Winterswijk and Around prt4.2 Winterswijk and Around prt4.3 Winterswijk and Around prt4.4 Winterswijk and Around prt4.5 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
What a lovely enviroment with all the greenery and trees, I would love to stroll around there!
Yes, it was a nice place; but after a 10 minute stroll you would be in between meadows again… 😃✋