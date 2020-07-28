2020-07-28Nature, Outside 6 Comments Winterswijk and Around prt17 Winterswijk and Around prt17 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Did you see them? ;o)
None 😃😃✋
Zijn ze dan toch geland ??? 🙂
Ja, en metéén weer vertrokken…
I guess this one was the image you spoke about? It is the same spirit as in my image. Love how it seems like it i moving and the very different colour tone’s it is. Very soft and gentle, a place to rest.
Yes, this is one of them; I have few more that come even closer; but I’m not there yet… Thanks Lena! ✋