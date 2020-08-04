Winterswijk and Around prt24
‘Zwillbrocker Venn’. The info promised us Flamingo’s, but certainly too far away for a 18mm. wideangle.. 🙂
(looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11)
He he he, Maybe a little bit to far away 🙂
Yeah, maybe that too… 🙂
Een 18mm breedhoek lens voor flamingo’s… niet echt een ideale combinatie 🙂
Maar het wijdse landschap en de enorme wolkenparij maakt veel goed !
Het was een grapje… de dag ervoor had ik gezegd dat het niks zou worden met de flamingo’s omdat de langste lens die ik mee had een 90mm macro was. Hier ging het me inderdaad om het wijdse landschap. 👍✋
Nothing to say other than it’s beautiful.