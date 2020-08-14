2020-08-14Nature, Outside 4 Comments Winterswijk and Around prt34 Winterswijk and Around prt34 ‘Just the two of Us’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
as they were gently
rocking and dancing
in the wind…
Thanks Caroline! 👍✋
Een foto die zo in een yoga of Zen-centrum aan de muur mag !
Heel mooie symboliek !
Dank je Dirk! 🙂