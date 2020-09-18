5 comments

    • elephant skin…
      even an eye…

      I came looking at it again…
      such beauty, even there

      Reply ↓
  2. Lena said:

    All those scares and patterns, reminds a bit of the “inka patterns” in South America. A bit sad!

    Reply ↓
  3. nannus said:

    The Nazca plateu? 😉

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: