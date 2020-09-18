2020-09-18Nature, Outside 5 Comments Winterswijk and Around prt69 Winterswijk and Around prt69 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
colours and skin
elephant skin…
even an eye…
I came looking at it again…
such beauty, even there
All those scares and patterns, reminds a bit of the “inka patterns” in South America. A bit sad!
The Nazca plateu? 😉
Ik zie het als reusachtige lidtekens in onze aarde…
De mens als super vervuiler !