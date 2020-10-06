2020-10-06Nature, Outside 4 Comments ‘Sad Plastic’ (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
een vreemde titel, maar de achtergrond maakt me blij… het tegenovergestelde dus.
Rechtsonder zie je de bovenkant van een gedenkplaat om gestorvenen van WO2 te herdenken. De bloemen waren van plastic…
This was a bit of an enigma at first. It took me a while to see what it was. And Yes, I agree, plastic flowers are indeed very sad and the really look sad in this image. Great one!
Worldwar2 victims should not be honored with plastic flowers… ✋