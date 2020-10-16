2020-10-16Nature, Outside 5 Comments Winterswijk and Around prt90 Winterswijk and Around prt90 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGinkelduinNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Wow, Harrie.
Such beautiful colours and lines.
A gentle feeling.
Merci Caroline! Almost from an other time..
Oh I like this, Harrie, a lovely scene , the horse and cart in a lot of peaceful context. 🙂
Thanks Adrian! The colors of those fields were beautiful! 👍🍻✋
Wonderful! Really enjoying this series, Harrie.