2020-10-29Outside, Nature 4 Comments Winterswijk and Around prt102 Winterswijk and Around prt102 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related photographyfotografieNetherlandsSONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8Ginkelduin
I find them very beautiful, Harrie.
Those depth of field photos of nature.
Thanks Caroline! Still working on getting the right feel with this lens.. 👍✋
Het onderwerp heb je heel mooi geïsoleerd uit de achtergrond !
Welke lens heb je hier gebruikt ?
Sony 90mm. F2.8 macro. Hele mooie lens.