World Press Foto Zutphen 2020 prt1
On the 27th. of July; my father and sister visited the World Press Photo exhibition in the Walburgischurch in Zutphen; a small impression.
I guess my first reflection was the same as the last time you showed photos from this exhibition, that it must be a very special feeling to see this in a church. Such contrasts in a way. I hope it was a great exhibition, the image of the image of the bathing tigers and people looks very good and a bit odd.
Thanks Lena! Yes; a special place for this exhibition; bit ‘big’.. ;but it puts the content of a lot of the photo’s in perspective. I’m not traditionally religious; I think ‘God’ is in the ‘nature of everything’ and showing it’s beauty in my photo’s is my way of a pray. And so I think tigers should be out in the wild and not in a swimming pool..
Thats a very nice way of seeing things. And I agree, animals belong in their natural enviroment.
👍✋
I like how you include both the people and the church in the pictures. Interesting.
Thanks, Antonia! 👍✋
Echt wel een uitgelezen plaats om een tentoonstelling onder te brengen. De kerken lopen leeg, zo krijgen ze nog een nuttige functie ipv deze gebouwen teloor te laten gaan.
Waar ik het een tikkeltje moeilijk mee heb, is het feit dat de mensen achteloos over de oude graven wandelen… Moest ik daar begraven zijn, ik zou komen spoken als dan kon 🙂
Ja; mooie locatie. Wat betreft de graven; ik weet eerlijk gezegd niet precies waar die zich bevinden; maar er is zoveel ruimte beschikbaar dat de expositie ook prima mogelijk zou zijn met respect voor de graven..