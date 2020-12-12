8 comments
  1. Lena said:

    Wonderful with the dots of light!

    Reply ↓

  2. Very nice, Harrie! I don’t know if you remember a children’s TV show called Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons 🙂

    Reply ↓

    • Thanks! No, I can’t remember having watched it.. probably missed something.. 😃👍✋

      Reply ↓

      • You may be too young 🙂 The mysterons were an extra-terrestrial race – baddies from Mars I think – and you knew they were around when strange lights appeared on the ground 🙂

        Reply ↓

        • So the strange lights were the connection.. I googled Captain Scarlett and he brought up The Thunderbirds from my memory… Thanks for explaining; have a nice weekend. ✋

          Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: