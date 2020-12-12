2020-12-12Nature, Outside 8 Comments In the Dunes of Solleveld prt21 In the Dunes of Solleveld prt21 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieNetherlandsOckenburgphotographySONY 90mm F2.8 MacroSONY A7rIIThe Hague
Wonderful with the dots of light!
Thanks Lena! ✋
Very nice, Harrie! I don’t know if you remember a children’s TV show called Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons 🙂
Thanks! No, I can’t remember having watched it.. probably missed something.. 😃👍✋
You may be too young 🙂 The mysterons were an extra-terrestrial race – baddies from Mars I think – and you knew they were around when strange lights appeared on the ground 🙂
So the strange lights were the connection.. I googled Captain Scarlett and he brought up The Thunderbirds from my memory… Thanks for explaining; have a nice weekend. ✋
De magie van licht en schaduwen !
En prachtig groengeel! ✋