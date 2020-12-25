Merry Christmas 2020
In Clingendael Park prt12
Locked Down; everybody at home; without a lot of dear ones. Make it a small, warm, and intimate Christmas! And let’s hope for better times..
Merry Christmas Harrie! Today it’s snowing, yesterday was frosty, somehow a consolation.
And I like this picture very much. Light cubism.
Thanks! Stay warm! 😃👍✋
Have yourself a merry little Christmas.
👍🥂✋
Merry Christmas 🎄
Thanks; and a fine Christmas for you as well! 👍🥂✋
Tout pareil, Harrie et un grand sourire
Merci Irene! 😃🥂✋
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, Harrie!
Thanks Linda; best wishes for you too! 👍🥂✋