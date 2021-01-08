2021-01-08Architecture, Outside 8 Comments CS prt5 CS prt5 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related AmsterdamCentral StationfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Love this one, it is such a great image Harrie!
I like the ‘Schwung’… Thanks Lena! 👍✋
Exactly!
😃👍
Great capture, Harrie. Love the grid.
Thanks Jane! 👍✋
Architectuur is een samenspel tussen vlakken, lijnen, cirkels en krommingen… Deze serie is echt wel genieten Harrie !
Dank je Dirk! 👍✋