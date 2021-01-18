2021-01-18Abstracts, Outside 6 Comments ‘Groundlevel Adventures’ prt8 ‘Groundlevel Adventures’ prt8 (looks best full screen; click once; and once more on the image and then F11) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related AlmereFloriadeterreinfotografieNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
Like an abstract painting, very nice.
Thanks Lena! 👍✋
Matter certainly has imagination.
And where’s this guy going?
👍 Let’s see. ✋
De modderspatten gaan een eigen leven leiden…
Compositie met modder.. 😃👍✋