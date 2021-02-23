2021-02-23Airscape, Outside 4 Comments ‘Plane landing in Ísafjörður’ ‘Plane landing in Ísafjörður’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related ÍsafjörðurfotografieIcelandNikon 70-300mm.Nikon D700photography
Wow! >>> spectacular! 🙂
Thanks Adrian! I had the shot taken even before I could think of how to take it… 😂🍻✋
Love the way the slant of the wings matches the slant of the closer hill or mountain peak in this very nice composition. Interesting color, too.
Yes; I like that as well; pure luck… nothing wrong with that! 😃 Thanks Linda. ✋