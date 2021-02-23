4 comments

    • Thanks Adrian! I had the shot taken even before I could think of how to take it… 😂🍻✋

      Reply ↓

  2. Love the way the slant of the wings matches the slant of the closer hill or mountain peak in this very nice composition. Interesting color, too.

    Reply ↓

    • Yes; I like that as well; pure luck… nothing wrong with that! 😃 Thanks Linda. ✋

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: