6 comments

  1. Wonderful picture of terns – were they aggressive, Harrie? 🙂

    Reply ↓

    • 😃 You know your birds! Yes they were! Made a lot of noise and they came diving close along my head; but didn’t touch me… Bit scary; and hard to get a good shot; because they are so fast! But fun. 👍🍻✋

      Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: