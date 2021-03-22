2021-03-22Landscape, Outside 6 Comments ‘Iceland | prt26 | Snæfellsnes’ ‘Iceland | prt26 | Arctic Terns around my head. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieIcelandNikon 70-300mm.Nikon D700photography
Wonderful picture of terns – were they aggressive, Harrie? 🙂
😃 You know your birds! Yes they were! Made a lot of noise and they came diving close along my head; but didn’t touch me… Bit scary; and hard to get a good shot; because they are so fast! But fun. 👍🍻✋
Magnifique.. J’adore.. Merci,
Merci Irene! 👍😃✋
Heavenly.
Merci Caroline ✋