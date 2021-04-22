14 comments

    • Yes; it was almost a circle.. with a 2nd circle around it, made by the footsteps of people who walk around it.. 👍✋

        • 😃 Wish I had a drone to fly straight above it.. or even better: wings! 😅✋

          • Haha, yes. Would you like to invest in a drone?

          • No, not really; too much technical skills needed; not my cup of tea.. 🙂

  2. Beautiful image. I happen to like volcanic craters. Bodies of water formed in them are quite fascinating, especially large lakes. I hope you’re having a good Thursday.

  4. Hier is ooit een joekel van een steen uit de hemel geflikkerd !
    Of was het Thor, die met zijn krijgshamer, Mjölnir, aan het bakkeleiën was ??
    Indrukwekkend !

