2021-05-05Abstracts, Narratives 2 Comments ‘Iceland | prt70 | South ‘Iceland | prt70 | Vik | ‘The Silence after the Eruption’ Prt8 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieIcelandNikon 24-70 F2.8Nikon D700photography
I really like the lines of this image. I also love how we can “sort of” see into the building. The shapes in the doorway draw us in.
Dit is niet echt mijn ding… teveel verval en vergane glorie in 1 foto. Het doet me denken aan sloppenwijken wereldwijd…
Natuurlijk is dit ook een element van IJsland, maar ik vind er geen geen raakpunten in die me treffen.
Je hebt het barstje in de magistrale IJslandse schoonheid gevonden !