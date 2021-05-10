8 comments

  1. Woah, this is serene Harrie. 🙏🏻🔷️

    Reply ↓

    • Thanks Amber! It wasn’t the brightest day of my life.. but the diffuse light contributed wonderful to the atmosphere.. ✋

      Reply ↓

  2. Wow! what a bleak landscape – a wonderful place, Harrie! 🙂

    Reply ↓
  3. Jag said:

    Wonderful picture Harrie!

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: