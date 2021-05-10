2021-05-10Landscape 8 Comments Iceland | prt75 | South Iceland | prt75 | Jökulsárlón | ‘The Glacierlake’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieIcelandNikon 24-70 F2.8Nikon D700photography
Woah, this is serene Harrie. 🙏🏻🔷️
Thanks Amber! It wasn’t the brightest day of my life.. but the diffuse light contributed wonderful to the atmosphere.. ✋
Wow! what a bleak landscape – a wonderful place, Harrie! 🙂
Cold but great! Thanks Adrian 👍🍻✋
Wonderful picture Harrie!
Thanks Jag! 👍✋
Blues.
Even the landscape gets the blues.
Towards purple.. strange light. ✋