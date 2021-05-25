2021-05-25Landscape 6 Comments Iceland | prt89 | South ‘The S-Curve and the White Dotts’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieIcelandNikon 70-300mm.Nikon D700photography
Mooie foto.
Dank je wel. ✋
Oh my gosh… another world.
Here again, I wonder about size…
Thanks Harrie. For sharing that series of pictures.
This is not so big.. the other side is around 20m away from me.. 👍✋
Als ik al die IJslandse natuurpracht pracht zie, krijg ik een acute aanval van heimwee naar dat heerlijk land !
😄👍✋