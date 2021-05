Iceland | prt94 | Lakagigar

– Lakagigar means ‘craters of Laki’. In June 1783 it erupted with huge explosions. The eruption lasted for 8 months. 565 km2 were covered with lava; 50% of the livestock died due to lava and toxic gases. This led to a famine and in the end 25% of the Icelanders lost their lives. –

‘Green-Black Aftermath’