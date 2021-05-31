2021-05-31
Landscape, Narratives
2 Comments

Iceland | prt95 | Lakagigar | 2010

– We had only 2 hours, to walk in this weird world.. The first hour I shot around like an idiot because everything was wow and new and fascinating. The 2nd hour, on our way back to the bus, I managed to get some connection with the things around me, and I started take the better shots.. –

‘The Dead Giant’

2 comments

  1. Zoals je zegt… eerst is het wooow overal, en daarna ga je pas bewust foto’s maken van dit fenomeen. Heb je de onpeilbaar diepe kloven daar ook gezien ?

    Reply ↓

    • Ik heb wel vreemde diepe gleuven gezien; soms met sneeuw er in.. of het de kloven zijn die jij bedoelt, weet ik niet. ✋

      Reply ↓

