Iceland | prt95 | Lakagigar | 2010
– We had only 2 hours, to walk in this weird world.. The first hour I shot around like an idiot because everything was wow and new and fascinating. The 2nd hour, on our way back to the bus, I managed to get some connection with the things around me, and I started take the better shots.. –
‘The Dead Giant’
Zoals je zegt… eerst is het wooow overal, en daarna ga je pas bewust foto’s maken van dit fenomeen. Heb je de onpeilbaar diepe kloven daar ook gezien ?
Ik heb wel vreemde diepe gleuven gezien; soms met sneeuw er in.. of het de kloven zijn die jij bedoelt, weet ik niet. ✋