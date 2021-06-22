2 comments

  1. Wonderbaar om te zien hoe dat ginder op een paar uur kan droog staan en s’avonds kan je erin verzuipen.
    Zalig land van tegenstellingen !

  2. I’m curious Harrie did you live in Iceland? It’s an amazing place…I’ve always wanted to see the Icelandic horses…have a creative day ~ sending joy hedy ☺️💫

