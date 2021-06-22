2021-06-22Landscape 2 Comments Iceland | prt114 | Landmannalaugar | 2010 ‘Down in the Green Valley’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieIcelandNikkor 24-70 F2.8Nikon D700photography
Wonderbaar om te zien hoe dat ginder op een paar uur kan droog staan en s’avonds kan je erin verzuipen.
Zalig land van tegenstellingen !
I’m curious Harrie did you live in Iceland? It’s an amazing place…I’ve always wanted to see the Icelandic horses…have a creative day ~ sending joy hedy ☺️💫