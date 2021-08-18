2021-08-18Narratives 8 Comments Garderen 2021 prt11 ‘Deformed Hand’.. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related fotografieGarderenNetherlandsphotographySONY A7rIIZeiss Batis 18mm. F2.8
i saw legs instead of a hand 🙂
🙃 Let’s compromise: It starts with the palm of a hand; and it ends with the legs.. 🤣✋
Strangely, the song “Bed of Roses” started playing in my head…
🙃.. Bur let’s stick to reality here; it’s a weird tree trunk..
Een hand, dat zag ik er ook in (zonder de titel te lezen natuurlijk)…
Je bent een goed observeerder Harrie !
Door te Fotograferen leer je ook beter te kijken.. Dank je Dirk. 👍✋
Oh, this one is almost too human. Really scary but very cool, great shot!
Tak Lena! 👍✋