8 comments
  1. PNCO said:

    i saw legs instead of a hand 🙂

    Reply ↓

    • 🙃 Let’s compromise: It starts with the palm of a hand; and it ends with the legs.. 🤣✋

      Reply ↓

  2. Strangely, the song “Bed of Roses” started playing in my head…

    Reply ↓

    • 🙃.. Bur let’s stick to reality here; it’s a weird tree trunk..

      Reply ↓

  3. Een hand, dat zag ik er ook in (zonder de titel te lezen natuurlijk)…
    Je bent een goed observeerder Harrie !

    Reply ↓

    • Door te Fotograferen leer je ook beter te kijken.. Dank je Dirk. 👍✋

      Reply ↓
  4. Lena said:

    Oh, this one is almost too human. Really scary but very cool, great shot!

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: